Violent clashes between protesters and the police in Spain's north-eastern Catalonia region injured more than 90 people on both sides amid rioting that followed the conviction of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

Instead of two 5G networks initially planned for, Singapore will now have four networks which can be rolled out by next year. Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said that Singapore can accommodate two more localised 5G networks in addition to two nationwide ones to involve all four telcos here.

Former IT engineer Ahmed Hussein Abdul Kadir Sheik Uduman, 35, became the first Singaporean to be sentenced for financing terrorism. He was jailed for 30 months yesterday after pleading guilty to sending $1,145 to a radical preacher in Jamaica.

US President Donald Trump faced off against both parties in Congress on Wednesday in an extraordinary confrontation over his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies, as the vast majority of House Republicans joined Democrats to condemn his policy in an overwhelming vote. Mr Trump spent much of the day defending his decision.

Singapore is a country that celebrates multiculturalism. But we need to go beyond knowing other cultures to developing intercultural competence - the ability to communicate across cultural divisions, says Nominated MP Anthea Ong.

Singapore's first smart-enabled town will have homes that will be cooled with the help of a 3D simulation model that can map the buildings virtually. The Integrated Environmental Modeller can study multiple environmental factors and forecast how these can affect heat comfort for residents of the new Tengah town.

The type of housing owned by Singaporean parents can be a good predictor of the next generation's economic status, a new study has found. The research team from the National University of Singapore looked at data from housing transactions between 1995 and last year, and compared them with relevant demographic data to draw their inferences.

Despite the slowing economy, funds invested in companies here rose by more than one-third in the first nine months of this year. In all, about $13.4 billion from 437 deals was poured into the companies, Enterprise Singapore said yesterday.



Struggling Manchester United welcome their fiercest English Premier League rivals, runaway leaders Liverpool, to Old Trafford on Sunday with their Carrington training ground looking like a hospital ward. Key men Paul Pogba (above) and David de Gea are among five injured players, with the fitness of another seven in doubt.

Rare IWC Schaffhausen timepieces will be on display at Level 1 of the main atrium of Takashimaya Shopping Centre until Oct 27 for the Inside IWC History exhibition. The watches show the evolution of the brand's three most successful lines.

Hangout with ST

We discuss whether social media platforms should be responsible for cyber hygiene, and the level of safety, even with encryption features, in the light of the case involving the SG Nasi Lemak chat group. str.sg/blurb7

Thai 'pretty' industry

Thailand's promotional models, known locally as "pretties", are mostly women in their 20s dolled up to promote events and products. But many risk their well-being by joining private parties to earn more money. str.sg/blurb8