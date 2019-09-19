1 Hearings on suspension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament is a political issue and not a matter for judges, his lawyer told the Supreme Court yesterday. The court began three days of hearings on Tuesday to decide whether Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen regarding the five-week suspension was unlawful.

2 Greater access to Changi

The Land Transport Authority will call for tenders by year end to widen existing roads, build new roads, erect a new viaduct and lay cycling paths in an area flanking the north and south of Changi Airport.

3 Full house at hotels for F1

With this year's Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix all set to go, hotels in the Marina Bay circuit area are fully booked or close to full capacity for the big race. JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach is fully booked, while hotels nearby are 90 per cent occupied for the F1 weekend despite the haze.

4 Crude oil prices stabilise

Crude oil prices stabilised after Saudi Arabia reassured anxious customers on Tuesday that its oil exports will recover quickly from the drone attacks on its Abqaiq facility. Still, the kingdom will see its oil industry weakened as it depletes reserves to meet supply commitments.

Singapore has launched its first zero-waste masterplan, which aims to get the public and industry to do more recycling. Environment correspondent Audrey Tan looks at what is behind the move to treasure trash.

6 Bright ideas for the future

About 300 students from the five polytechnics attending the annual Polytechnic Forum recommended ways to overcome the threats modern Singapore will face in the future. The focus of the forum was on challenges the country will face in its 100th year.

A team of three researchers from the National University of Singapore is developing an anti-cancer drug which can "home in" on the energy production centres of cancer cells and destroy them without harming healthy cells and tissue in the process. It could serve as an alternative to Cisplatin, a platinum-based drug which has toxic side effects.

8 Huawei stands strong

Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei said yesterday that it will invest heavily in developing its own hardware and software to create a foothold in the computing market, signalling that it remains confident in the face of the United States trade ban.

9 Albon right at home here

Rookie Formula One driver Alexander Albon is thrilled to be in Singapore for this weekend's night race, as his 30-strong "whole Thai entourage" of family, friends and fans will be at Marina Bay to cheer him. After a mid-season promotion to Red Bull, the 23-year-old wants to be at least in the top six in his third race for the team.

10 Stallone back as Rambo

Sylvester Stallone still handily beats up the bad guys in Rambo: Last Blood - his fifth outing as the angst-ridden Vietnam War veteran. The longevity of the franchise is inextricably linked to Stallone's own - both as film-maker and action man.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Which iPhone 11 to get?

Apple's new iPhones will be available tomorrow, but which should you get? We take a closer look at the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max (same as 11 Pro, except for size and weight) to see how they stack up. https://str.sg/iphone-11

VIDEO

Peddlers hide in forest

About a dozen foreign men live in a forest in Bukit Panjang, bathing and washing their clothes at a nearby canal. Their main purpose? Peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes, including to minors. https://str.sg/hiding