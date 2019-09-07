British Prime Minister Boris Johnson knew all along that the first week of this month would provide a critical test to his government. But no one knew the encounter would be so bruising. Not only was his plan to pull out of the European Union defeated, he also became the first prime minister in modern history to have his request for early elections rejected by MPs.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang yesterday became the senior-most Chinese leader to publicly weigh in on the unrest gripping Hong Kong, expressing support for the government's efforts to end violent protests in the city while safeguarding "one country, two systems".

Even after efforts were increased to clamp down on the errant use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) devices, the Land Transport Authority said it detected 761 active mobility offences last month, up from 595 in July.

Hundreds of Japanese firms will be labelled as "war crime companies" in two of South Korea's largest cities - Seoul and Busan - which yesterday adopted laws to condemn the alleged use of forced labour for production of military equipment during Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula. This represents a marked escalation of the ongoing anti-Japan boycott drive in South Korea.

Singaporeans behave very well in many areas of life. However, when it comes to driving, our behaviour can be very trying for other road users. We can do better in breaking seven bad habits, says Professor Tommy Koh.

More than two-thirds of 5,000 respondents in a Straits Times poll last month supported the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in law enforcement and drowning detection. However, many objected to the use of AI tools to determine workers' productivity, the survey on attitudes towards the use of AI showed.

A housewife who discovered cane marks on her Primary 6 son's arm and leg has complained to the police, who are investigating it as a case of voluntarily causing hurt. Under The Education (Schools) Regulations, corporal punishment of male pupils is to be administered "with a light cane on the palms of the hands or on the buttocks over the clothing".

The Singapore government has awarded a hydrogen feasibility study to American company Kellogg Brown & Root. The study will look at whether the clean fuel can be imported for uses such as vehicle fuel.

Tennis great Serena Williams is making her fourth bid to match Margaret Court's 24-slam singles record today in the US Open final. Standing in her way is Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, who is on a roll with two WTA titles in the past six months.



Rapper Nicki Minaj (above) took fans by surprise on Thursday when she announced that she is retiring from music to focus on her family. The news fuelled talk that the 36-year-old, who is engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty, is pregnant.

Along a busy rail line in Manila, dozens of men, teens and boys ferry scores of commuters each day on trolleys fashioned out of wood, iron screws and ball bearings. They are the city's "trolley boys". http://str.sg/trolley-boys

We talk to two of the young activists behind the Singapore Climate Rally on Sept 21, being organised in line with the global youth movement inspired by Swedish teen climate champion Greta Thunberg. http://str.sg/greenpulse9