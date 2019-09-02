1 Poland remembers WWII

Germany's President asked for forgiveness for his country yesterday for the suffering of the Polish people during World War II, as Poland marked 80 years since the Nazi German invasion. Poland's capital Warsaw was left in ruins and about a fifth of the country's population were killed in the war - the deadliest conflict in human history.

The trade war entered a dangerous new phase yesterday as additional tariffs from China and the United States kicked in, amid little sign that the world's two largest economies would cool down the soaring tensions. TOP OF THE NEWS A1

3 Task force on PMD fire risks

A new task force comprising various government ministries has been set up to pool resources and share expertise on minimising fire risks from non-UL2272-certified personal mobility devices (PMDs). The task force is made up of the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Land Transport Authority, Housing Board and Enterprise Singapore.

4 Syariah unit to help women

Muslim men in Malaysia who fail to provide for their children and wives could see their properties seized, under court orders issued and enforced by a newly formed division of the Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court. Established last month, the division is part of the country's moves to reform its Islamic legal system.

Will the United States go back to "normal" if President Donald Trump does not win a second term? Not really, for whether on North Korea, Iran, Russia or China, his policies represent continuity, not just change, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

The police arrested three male suspects allegedly involved in an early Friday morning stabbing incident - less than 28 hours after two men were attacked in Geylang. The suspects were also arrested for drug-related offences.

7 Woman found dead in flat

A 79-year-old woman, identified as Madam Lim Soy Moi, was found dead in her flat yesterday morning, and an 82-year-old man, identified as Pak Kian Huat, was arrested in connection with her death. Neighbours said the two were not married and had lived in the flat at Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh for more than 20 years.

Last week, local department store Metro announced that it would shut its flagship store at The Centrepoint. Metro was once at the forefront of the high-end retail scene, but rising rents and wages started to eat into profits and by the early 1990s, it began to shift its focus to property investment and development.

9 Cycling on the fast track

After the Republic's first track cycling gold in 20 years at the 2017 SEA Games, the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) is targeting success in other disciplines in the sport. Dr Hing Siong Chen, re-elected president for a second two-year term, aims to develop the SCF Academy and also launch a high-performance road programme.

This year's National Youth Film Awards received a record 446 submissions, up 20 per cent from last year. Fifteen films won awards this year, including Automatonomy, a short film about a dystopic future where humans are in conflict with robots, rendered in puppet stop-motion animation.

