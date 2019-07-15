1 Bastille Day parade

European leaders joined French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. This year, it honoured European military cooperation. In a message to the French people, Mr Macron said he wanted to highlight France's irrevocable commitment to consolidate French and European security.

2 More diverse med students

With healthcare becoming more challenging, the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine now has students from more diverse academic backgrounds. Around 40 per cent of incoming freshmen to the oldest medical school here are from junior colleges that are not among the top-ranked.

Malaysia's top police official said that the police are closing in on the culprits behind the gay sex video allegedly implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. The police chief said on Saturday that an "alliance" was believed to have masterminded the video.

4 China eyes tech edge

China is forging ahead with its push to become a world leader in semiconductors to limit its reliance on imported chips. It is planning to vastly increase its domestic capacity.

5 The rise of sanctions

Used as a weapon of first resort, sanctions are becoming more popular, with the US, the European Union, Russia and China all choosing to impose politically motivated sanctions, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Teens score on empathy

Striker Imran Naseer,17, and some 120 other teenagers from the Woodlands Youth League took part in an "empathy workshop" yesterday to understand what it feels like to be old and disabled. The teenagers went grocery shopping on wheelchairs and crutches, and wore shoes with marbles to mimic arthritic pain.

OSS Inversiones, the Costa Rican investment firm that owns oBike, has bought around 8,600 new bicycles belonging to failed bike-sharing firm ofo. The bikes were bought in a $430,000 deal this month from a warehouse that was holding them and will be shipped to Costa Rica.

United States food giant Kellogg's is making a big push into healthier snacks while its Singapore research and development centre helps create customised flavours.

9 Neymar clearly wants out

Neymar's bid to leave Paris Saint-Germain picked up steam, with the unsettled Brazilian star saying his favourite moment was helping Barcelona overturn a four-goal deficit against his current French club in the Champions League in 2017. He also shared a video on Instagram of a drawing that depicted him in a Barca shirt.

Singer Andy Hui, who was caught in a cheating scandal with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, was seen attending his wife Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng's concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum last Friday and Saturday.

