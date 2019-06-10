1 Kazakhstan votes

The interim president of Kazakhstan, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was handpicked by veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev as his successor, was set to confirm his position in an election yesterday. The election was triggered by the resignation of Mr Nazarbayev, who chose the 66-year-old Tokayev as his successor, making the outcome of the vote all but certain.

Group of 20 finance leaders have issued a communique warning that trade and geopolitical tensions have raised risks to improving global growth, but stopped short of calling for a resolution of the US-China trade war.

Sri Lanka's Parliament has warned President Maithripala Sirisena not to scuttle an investigation into security lapses before the Easter suicide bombings in the country, the Speaker's office said yesterday. The President called an emergency Cabinet meeting last Friday to oppose the probe into the April 21 attacks that killed 258 people.

A hitman allegedly hired to assassinate four high-profile state officials during riots in Jakarta last month has named former army general Kivlan Zen as the mastermind of the plot, in an interview with news magazine Tempo.

Germany's stability, anchored by mainstream parties, is at risk as voters abandon them for smaller parties. The surge in popularity of the Greens and a blue-haired vlogger is a sign of this revolution, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Foreign workers in Singapore are generally satisfied with their working conditions, citing good pay, safety and security, and prospects as some of the reasons, a survey commissioned last year by the Ministry of Manpower found, though some areas of improvement remained.

Some nursing homes in Singapore are doing away with diapers for the elderly. The aim is to empower residents, offering them dignity and quality of life, as well as reduce incidence of urinary tract infections, bed sores or discomfort from prolonged use.

Asia's Internet economy will grow with the right infrastructure and support in spite of rising protectionism and trade barriers. A survey by Stripe, which creates payment systems for online businesses, found that Singapore was among the region's leaders for online businesses going overseas.

The hard-working and disciplined Singapore Under-22s became the first local side to win the Merlion Cup since 1985, edging out the Thai U-22s 1-0 at Jalan Besar Stadium last night. Ikhsan Fandi netted the winner just after coming on as a substitute midway through the first half.

Big Little Lies was meant to be a limited series, but after debuting in 2017 and winning eight Emmys, the drama is back for a second season, adding Oscar-winner Meryl Streep to its heavy-hitting cast.

DJ Tenashar after jail

The 33-year-old was jailed for 18 months for drug possession and consumption. She spoke to The Straits Times about her time in prison and her future plans.

Things to do in Bordeaux

Cruise down Garonne River, drink wine at a chateau or step back in time in Saint-Emilion, a Unesco heritage town. Once a backwater, Bordeaux is now a vibrant French city.

