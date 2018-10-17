British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in Brussels tonight for last-ditch talks with other European leaders over the deal governing Britain's separation from the European Union, with her Cabinet split into various opposing camps and Parliament in disarray. At stake is the very survival of Britain as a country after Brexit.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Singapore must go beyond traditional boundaries - between industries, nations and public and private sectors - to grasp the opportunities as it enters the new age of manufacturing. He also pointed out the challenges and benefits of closer partnerships.