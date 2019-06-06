World leaders marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day yesterday, paying tribute to veterans of the largest seaborne invasion in history, which helped bring an end to World War II.

2 Better fittings for HDB flats

New Housing Board flats will now come with condominium-like finishings such as larger tiles and concealed floor traps at a fraction of the cost. They will be installed in new Build-To-Order projects launched since February and will incur marginally higher costs that the HDB will absorb.

Some primary schools are moving away from sorting pupils by how well they do in exams and introducing mixed-ability classes, where children have different strengths. These are further steps to de-emphasise grades and focus on the joy of learning.

China's Communist Party has kicked off a search for 3,000 young cadres for fast-track promotion ahead of a five-yearly congress in 2022 with a view to fill a generational gap and possibly serve as a pool from which to choose the next generation of leaders.

5 Fixing the loophole

Enough of the inertia. Time for a government effort to stop accepting National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers as the default SingPass user ID and get people to migrate to a new system, says Hariz Baharudin.

6 New scheme gains traction

A new scheme to mix rental and purchased flats in the same block is gaining traction. The Marsiling Greenview project in Woodlands Street 13 is the only estate with such a mix but two projects - in Bukit Batok and Sengkang - are due to be completed in the next few years. The initiative is part of a wider move to tackle growing inequality and stratification.

7 Caterer gets downgraded

Delizio Catering has had its food hygiene rating downgraded - to "C" from its previous "A" grade - with effect from Monday after a food poisoning incident last December, according to a notice on the Singapore Food Agency website.

8 From Google to Boogle

Two Singaporeans have founded a tech start-up which is launching a search engine on Saturday that promises to offer users "free, open and autonomous" Internet searches. Called Boogle, it stores all ranking and search data on blockchain.

9 Sterling set for armband

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is set to captain the England football team for the first time today in the Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands. Seven players joined Gareth Southgate's squad late after being involved in last Saturday's Champions League final.

10 Afuri ramen at Funan

Japan's famed Afuri ramen - known for its yuzu-scented ramen topped with charcoal-grilled pork - will open at Funan mall on June 28. The light, delicate, yet flavourful yuzu broth is made with chicken, katsuobushi (bonito flakes), dried kombu (kelp) and vegetables.

VIDEO

The Backend Show

Join multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow on this pilot episode as she speaks to the cast and crew of The Phantom Of The Opera to get the inside scoop on their jobs - with unexpected results. http://str.sg/o9wv

VIDEO

Say no to plastic straws

Some 270 food and beverage outlets in Singapore will stop providing plastic straws from July 1. If you must use a straw, consider switching to a paper, pasta, sugar cane or rice one instead. http://str.sg/o9oe