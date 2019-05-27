1 Last day of EU polls

Tens of millions of eligible voters in 21 of the European Union's 28 member states - including Germany, France and Italy - headed to polling stations yesterday, on the last of four days of elections for the bloc's next Parliament. The vote comes at a time of soul-searching over Britain's planned departure and threats from within and outside the bloc.

With both the United States and China playing indispensable roles in ensuring peace and stability, and addressing global problems, Singapore hopes the two major powers would be able to find areas of cooperation amid competition, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

3 Millennials donating to unis

A new generation of alumni are stepping forward to donate money to the Singapore universities they attended, funding bursaries and scholarships among other philanthropic initiatives. A handful of these young donors, aged 23 to 38, are giving six-or even seven-figure sums to their alma mater.

In the intense fight for the Malay vote between the Malaysian government and the opposition, one rallying cry has buttressed the opposition in recent months: that the Democratic Action Party is in control of the Pakatan Harapan government.

British Prime Minister Theresa May no doubt faced a massive challenge in delivering Brexit. But she made serious mistakes of her own and failed a key leadership test that now confronts her successor, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Crowds at car showrooms

Car buyers were out in force over the weekend after a dramatic drop in certificate of entitlement prices at a tender last Thursday. Showrooms that had been largely empty over recent weeks were buzzing as groups of customers checked out vehicles at various outlets yesterday.

Pulau Ubin was a hive of activity in the last fortnight for the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Fo Shan Ting Da Bo Gong Temple. The birthday celebrations for the temple's resident deity, Tua Pek Kong, usually last six days, but this year's festivities lasted 12 days - to also mark the opening of the newly rebuilt temple.

8 StanChart boosts local ops

A complex consolidation process undertaken by Standard Chartered Bank has bolstered its operations here and put it in the same league as the local banks. The move by the bank to consolidate its various businesses into one entity has made it the largest foreign bank subsidiary here.

While the Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favourites for a third straight NBA title, Los Angeles Clippers centre Ivica Zubac says the Toronto Raptors have enough talent for an upset. However, the Croat, who is in town for the Jr NBA Singapore national training camp, feels that the Milwaukee Bucks would have provided a stronger challenge. SPORT C6

10 Korean film wins at Cannes

Parasite won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the first South Korean movie to do so. The ferocious satire and critical favourite was directed by Bong Joon-ho, who said "I never imagined this" when he accepted the honour.

VIDEO

Explore Sham Shui Po

Sham Shui Po in Kowloon is Hong Kong's second-poorest district. According to statistics for last year, nearly one in four residents fell below the poverty line. But this quaint area is finding new life as a tourist attraction, partly due to the Hong Kong Tourism Board's drive to improve and promote the district. http://str.sg/ojcK

VIDEO

Dates for hire

Lonely or afraid of rejection? A local dating company allows you to rent a companion for fees starting from $60. http://str.sg/ojfx