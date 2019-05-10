President Vladimir Putin called for efforts to strengthen international security amid rising tensions with the US over a potential new arms race, as Russia showed off its military might at the annual Victory Day parade commemorating the end of World War II.

Older buyers of HDB flats will now find it easier to buy ageing flats with their Central Provident Fund money. Buyers can now use more from their CPF and get bigger Housing Board loans for ageing flats, so long as the property's remaining lease covers the youngest buyer till the age of 95.

The key to fostering trust between the Singapore Government and the people lies in dialogue, partnership and always keeping the promises made to the citizens, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday. This is a legacy, he added, handed down from founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

4 Prayut expected to be PM

With election rules tilted in its favour, the pro-junta party is widely expected by analysts to eventually gather enough support to install Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as Thailand's next prime minister.

5 Dangers of biodiversity loss

Unlike the immediacy of a killer outbreak such as Sars or Ebola, biodiversity loss is a slower process. Yet, the recent release of a UN report that the world stands to lose a million species in the coming decades should be treated with urgency, says US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh (below).

There is an imported case of monkeypox infection in Singapore, involving a Nigerian who came last month for a workshop. The man, 38, tested positive on Wednesday for monkeypox, a rare disease caused by a virus mainly transmitted to humans from animals, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

7 Child development issues

More than 5,500 children aged six and below were diagnosed with developmental problems last year. A group of 35 early childhood leaders from the education, health and the social services fields have called for more to be done to help these children, saying that early childhood development is more than just how a child fares in school.

8 Aussie dollar slides

The Singapore dollar hit a four-month high against the sliding Aussie dollar yesterday. The decline is making holidays and university fees in Australia cheaper for Singaporeans, but Australians coming here might feel the pinch.

9 Raddy Avramovic to return

Former national football coach Raddy Avramovic (below) is in line for a shock return to the Republic. The Serbis expected to be named head coach of Singapore Premier League side Home United by the end of the month.



10 Questions over fatal crash

Questions have been raised over an accident that killed South Korean TV actress Han Ji-seong, 28, on Monday. She was hit by two vehicles after getting out of her car in the middle of a highway. Her husband's account of the accident seems to be contradicted by footage from another car obtained by a broadcaster.

