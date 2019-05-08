1 Probe into Aeroflot crash

Russian investigators were looking at pilot error, equipment failure and bad weather as possible causes for the crash landing of an Aeroflot jet at a Moscow airport on Sunday that killed at least 40 people. Reports said some passengers had insisted on grabbing their carry-on bags before leaving the plane, possibly slowing down the evacuation.

2 Why fake news law needed

An erosion of trust around the world in governments and institutions is a crisis exacerbated by the spread of fake news, and doing nothing against such falsehoods is unwise, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, on why Singapore needs a proposed new law.

Top US trade officials have accused China of going back on its previous commitments made during talks aimed at ending their year-long trade war. They said that had prompted United States President Donald Trump's warning on Sunday that Washington would raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday unless both sides reach a deal.

4 Thai poll results endorsed

Thailand's Election Commission yesterday endorsed the majority of the results in the March 24 national ballot. But it warned it was still investigating allegations of wrongdoing that might affect the final tally.

5 How AI powers fake news

Advances in artificial intelligence have made it increasingly difficult to discern the difference between real and computer-created people online. This will make the job of gatekeepers even more difficult, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

6 Spike in measles cases

There were 43 measles cases in the first four months of the year, nearly three times that of the same period last year. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore, as a travel hub, is exposed to imported cases. Of the 43 individuals, 33 had not been vaccinated.

7 Jailed for evading taxes

Shui Poh Sing, who owns the popular Ah Seng Durian with his brother, Poh Chung, was sentenced to three weeks' jail and fined $5,000 for evading taxes. He was also ordered to pay a penalty of some $77,000. The brothers also failed to register for goods and services tax when their revenue exceeded $1 million.

8 Collective sale blues

Some commercial buildings are facing an uphill task trying to achieve collective sales, with buyers deterred by high retail vacancy rates and prohibitive selling prices. This comes as more commercial and mixed-use developments have hopped on the collective sale bandwagon since 2017.

9 The heat is on for Slingers

The best-of-five Asean Basketball League Finals will reach fever pitch in Surabaya when CLS Knights Indonesia host the Singapore Slingers in Games 3 and 4 today and on Saturday, respectively. Knights fans have taunted Slingers imports John Fields and Xavier Alexander on social media, a sign that the Singapore side are in for a fiery reception.



A scene from the TV series Chernobyl. PHOTO: HBO



A new five-part miniseries about the 1986 explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant focuses on the facts and highlights the best and worst that humans are capable of, as well as how closed political systems can make situations like this much more dangerous.

VIDEO

The Big Story kicks off

From key topics in Parliament to trending stories on The Straits Times website, viewers can catch them all on a new weekday talk show, The Big Story, hosted by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman. http://str.sg/bigstory-1

VIDEO

Millennials with grit

Ms Zulayqha Zulkifli, Mr Wong Zi Heng and Mr Thomas Liao were honoured on Monday with The Straits Times Generation Grit award.

Here's what the three award-winners had to say. http://str.sg/awardgrit