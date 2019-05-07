1 Many species in danger

Up to a million species are threatened with extinction from humanity's rampant consumption and pollution, according to a landmark UN report released yesterday. Urgent and sweeping changes to the way goods are produced and consumed are needed to stem the rapid decline of nature, the report said.

2 Soldiers breached safety

All three soldiers inside the cabin of an artillery gun that was being rectified on Jan 19 this year committed safety lapses that led to the death of actor Aloysius Pang, who was one of the three, an independent Committee of Inquiry has found.

3 Sexual misconduct at unis

In the past three academic years, the six local universities handled 56 cases of sexual misconduct involving students, 14 of which were off campus. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung called for universities to have stringent but fair disciplinary processes, stressing the need to tackle the growing concern of voyeurism in Singapore.

4 Brunei relents on penalties

Brunei has said that it will not enforce death by stoning for adultery and gay sex, following a global backlash over the brutality of its Islamic laws. Critics however have called for the laws to be removed entirely, as other harsh punishments such as whipping and amputation remain in the syariah code.

5 Tackling fake news

Instead of viewing media tech companies in an antagonistic manner, the state should engage them, and consumers, to form tripartite partnerships against fake news online, says Professor Lim Sun Sun.

6 Comfort eyes pricing move

ComfortDelGro, which controls 60 per cent of Singapore's 20,000 taxis, may soon introduce dynamic pricing, which is offered now by private-hire operators. With daily taxi trips shrinking, it is also expected to eventually open its cab-booking app to private-hire drivers.

7 Dental body rejects plan

Proposals to force local dentists to obtain certificates of competency before they can carry out certain operations have met stiff resistance from the profession's main representative body. The Singapore Dental Association said dentists here are already well trained and have the necessary skills to carry out various procedures.

8 Isetan to leave Westgate

Isetan Singapore will not renew the lease for its store in Westgate mall, noting that the outlet is making losses. The lease expires in December. The company's retail segment reported a net loss of $21.2 million last year.

9 Liverpool to miss key men

Liverpool will be without key men Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino when they face Barcelona. Liverpool need to claw back a 3-0 deficit in their Champions League semi-final second-leg match at Anfield today.

Swedish audiobook platform Storytel, launched here two weeks ago, is working with three home-grown publishers - Epigram Books, Marshall Cavendish and Armour Publishing - to turn their titles into audiobooks. Seventy such audiobooks have been produced or are in the pipeline so far.

VIDEO

Faces Of The Istana

In the first of a video series, part of a multimedia project that will take readers on an interactive tour of the Istana, we follow chief butler Francis Ho as he and his team get busy for an open house. http://str.sg/istana-video

VIDEO

Journey to the Arctic

Join journalist Olivia Ho as she sails along the west coast of Norway past the Arctic Circle. Along the way, the activities include trying out a dog sled and visiting a hotel built entirely from snow. http://str.sg/chillcruise