WORLD

1 Shift in migrant flow

The flow of illegal migrants into Europe appears to have shifted to Spain from Greece and Italy, with 24,000 arrivals in the first half of the year. The trend indicates that much of the influx is dominated by people smugglers who are very well attuned to Europe's shifting political trends and opportunities.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Push for denuclearisation

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said yesterday that South Korea will seek the support of countries in the region at this week's Asean-led meetings to encourage, and hold to account, Pyongyang on its vow to denuclearise.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 EZ-Link eyes e-wallet move

Travel card issuer EZ-Link wants to get users to move the monetary value that is stored in their physical cards into online accounts. EZ-Link plans to do so next year so that these digital wallets will allow it to offer new services such as payments for online shopping and peer-to-peer transfers.

WORLD

4 Gun blueprints blocked

A United States judge has blocked the planned release of 3D printed gun blueprints hours before they were set to hit the Internet. Gun control proponents are concerned that the weapons made from 3D printers are untraceable, undetectable "ghost" firearms that pose a threat to global security.

OPINION

5 Risks of social exclusion

A study of China's old folk showed that socially excluded elderly are more likely to suffer cognitive impairment that can lead to dementia. This holds lessons for Singapore.

HOME

6 Plastic bag use falling

The largest supermarket chains here say customers are taking fewer plastic bags, but recognise more needs to be done to further reduce plastic bag use. A recent survey showed nearly half of all 1.76 billion plastic items used each year are supermarket plastic bags.

SCIENCE

7 Dose of tech to aid research

At just 22 years old, Mr Aditya Nair has developed software that could help in the research of Parkinson's disease. His software AdCount can detect the shape, size and quantity of the nerve cells' mitochondria, among other characteristics, and is very fast and completely automated.

BUSINESS

8 Room to grow business ties

There is potential for Singapore and Argentina to collaborate more in the areas of food and technology, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday at an Argentina-Singapore business forum. Economic relations between the two nations have been growing in recent years, Mr Chan said, with bilateral investment flows reaching nearly $600 million by the end of 2016.

SPORT

9 Help for late player's family

Local automotive company Komoco Motors yesterday donated $100,000 to the family of the late Nur Alam Shah Yusoff, a former Woodlands Wellington Football Club player. Nur Alam Shah, 38, died of a heart attack in his sleep on May 18, and was the sole breadwinner for his family of five. The donation is meant to help the family with their expenses, including the education of his three children.

LIFE

10 Remembering a comic icon

Hit film-maker Judd Apatow has made a film about the late comedy icon Garry Shandling, who was his mentor and friend. He believes the four-hour length is justified.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Sought-after bungalows

A rare freehold good class bungalow near the Botanic Gardens has gone on sale. Owned by the estate of the late minister Lim Kim San, it is predicted to fetch more than $100 million. Here is what you need to know about good class bungalows. http://str.sg/gcbungalow

VIDEO

Farm in a city

Surrounded by private houses and Housing Board estates under construction, Citizen Farm lies just 20 minutes away from Queenstown. In this episode of Living City, we pop by for a visit. http://str.sg/odfK