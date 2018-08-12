10 injured in Manchester shooting

MANCHESTER, UK - Ten people are injured and hospitalised after shots were fired in the Moss Side area of Manchester in Britain early on Sunday (Aug 12), the BBC reported.

The broadcaster cited the Greater Manchester Police as saying that the victims had suffered "minor to major injuries", and that armed police were called to the shooting in Claremont Road at about 2.30am local time.

According to the police, there were several people were in the area after attending the Caribbean Carnival, which had ended some hours earlier.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley told the BBC: "We currently have a number of people in hospital all being treated for different injuries, but thankfully most do not appear to be life-threatening at this time."

She added that officers are trying to establish exactly where this incident took place and who is responsible for such a dangerous attack.

(This story is developing.)