Europe fashions a response to China's BRI

The European Union has launched a new connectivity initiative, Global Gateway, aiming to mobilise €300 billion (S$464 billion) in infrastructure outlays by 2027 to fund projects spanning Eastern and Southern Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific. Although it carefully avoided characterising the plan as a response to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), there is little doubt that this is a counter to Beijing. Global Gateway comes on the heels of the United States-led Group of Seven initiative called Build Back Better World. Indeed, the EU says both will mutually reinforce each other. Beijing is not amused. The state-owned Global Times tabloid has described Global Gateway as "another rubber cheque" from the West.

Time will tell if it will be proved right. For now, what is certain is that, like the US, the EU also is swinging around to a strategy to face the China challenge that is encompassing all spheres, including the economic. It also comes at a time when China's BRI seems to be undergoing a rethink, both in terms of its commitment and strategy, so as to tackle some of the criticism that it has faced, in particular, that of ladening poor nations with huge debt burdens.