Europe could be headed for pandemic endgame, says WHO

COPENHAGEN • The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has moved the pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, says the Europe director of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"It's plausible the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Dr Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 per cent of Europeans by March.

Once the Omicron surge sweeping across Europe subsides, "there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality", he said on Sunday.

"We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back."

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci has expressed similar optimism, telling ABC News talk show This Week that with Covid-19 cases coming down "rather sharply" in parts of the United States, "things are looking good".

While cautioning against over confidence, he said if the fall in cases in areas like the country's north-east continues, "I believe you will start to see a turnaround throughout the entire country".

Meanwhile, the head of the WHO yesterday urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying they now have all the tools available to do so.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's Development Minister Svenja Schulze. "We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."

Dr Tedros told the health agency's executive board that the planet can end the Covid-19 emergency this year, but to do so, countries need to work harder to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatment, track the virus and its emerging variants, and keep restrictions in place.

The WHO regional office for Africa said last week that Covid-19 cases had plummeted in that region and deaths were declining for the first time since the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus reached its peak.

The Omicron variant, which studies have shown is more contagious than the Delta strain but generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people, has raised long-awaited hopes that the coronavirus is starting to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic illness like the seasonal flu.

But Dr Kluge cautioned that it was still too early to consider Covid-19 endemic.

"There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means... that it is possible to predict what's going to happen. This virus has surprised (us) more than once so we have to be very careful," he said.

Other variants could still emerge, he warned.

Separately, European Commissioner for Internal Markets Thierry Breton, whose brief includes vaccine production, said on Sunday that it will be possible to adapt existing vaccines to any new variants that may emerge.

"We will be able to better resist, including to new variants," he told French television LCI.

"We will be ready to adapt vaccines, especially mRNA ones, if necessary to adapt them to more virulent variants."

Omicron is now the dominant variant in the European Union, the bloc's health agency said last week.

Because of the very fast spread of the variant across Europe, Dr Kluge said emphasis ought to be on "minimising disruption of hospitals, schools and the economy, and putting huge efforts on protecting the vulnerable", rather than measures to stop transmission.

He also urged people to exercise personal responsibility."If you don't feel well, stay home, take a self test. If you're positive, isolate," he said.

Dr Kluge said the priority was to stabilise the situation in Europe, where vaccination levels across countries range from 25 per cent to 95 per cent of the population.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE