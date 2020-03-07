EU urges Turkey against using migrants as bargaining tool

ZAGREB (Croatia) • European Union countries are willing to provide more money for migrants holed up in Turkey but Ankara must not use them as a bargaining tool, EU officials said yesterday.

The foreign ministers were holding their first formal talks on troubled ties with Turkey since it said last week it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with Brussels to host refugees and migrants in return for EU aid. It says it cannot accommodate any more and accuses the EU of failing to provide enough help.

Ankara opened its border with Greece, where tens of thousands of people are now camped out, hoping to get across.

"The EU reiterates its serious concern over the situation at the Greek-Turkish border and strongly rejects Turkey's use of migratory pressure for political purposes," the ministers said in a statement after their meeting in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. "This situation at the EU external border is not acceptable. Migrants should not be encouraged to attempt illegal crossings by land or sea."

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees from the civil war in neighbouring Syria, and faces a further big influx due to continued fighting.

Under the 2016 deal with the EU, Turkey agreed to host the migrants in exchange for €6 billion (S$9 billion). But Ankara said other parts of the deal, including improved visa and trade rules, were never fulfilled.

Brief clashes broke out at the Turkey-Greece border early yesterday. Greek police fired tear gas at migrants trying to break through the fence. The migrants responded by throwing stones.

Greek officials accused Turkey of firing tear gas and smoke bombs at their border guards and providing cutters to migrants to break through fencing.

The clashes came a day after Turkey and Russia agreed on a ceasefire in Syria following a months-long assault by Russian-backed Syrian forces on the last rebel stronghold, which has created another huge wave of refugees.

Turkey said the ceasefire did not change its need for greater assistance with the humanitarian crisis. It backs some of the rebel groups in Idlib province and declared a military operation last week in a bid to stop the Syrian advance, which has displaced close to a million people.

The ministers called "in the strongest possible terms" for the ceasefire to be implemented to protect civilians and "to enable the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance by the international community".

The EU has already announced €60 million in humanitarian assistance for north-west Syria, as part of a €170 million package for those in need across the war-torn country.

But deadly clashes erupted in southern Idlib yesterday, hours into the ceasefire deal.

A war monitor and a rebel source said the fighting broke out in the Jabal al-Zawiya region between Syrian government forces and insurgents of the Turkistan Islamic Party. Fifteen people were killed, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE