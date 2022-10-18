EU to set up training mission for Ukraine troops, boost funding

BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers agreed at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to set up a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian troops from November and to provide an extra €500 million (S$695 million) worth of funding for arms deliveries to Kyiv.

"Today, we step up our support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia's illegal aggression," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The mission, initially set up to last two years, will "train the Ukrainian armed forces so they can continue their courageous fight", he added.

The ministers also agreed to provide another €500 million worth of funding for arms supplies to Kyiv, bringing the total amount earmarked for arms delivered to Ukraine to more than €3 billion.

Unlike earlier tranches, the additional money will also cover costs for repair and maintenance of weapons already delivered to Ukraine.

After almost eight months of war, Ukraine's forces are making progress on the battlefield, and Kyiv's Western backers are keen to make sure its troops have the capacity to keep fighting.

Several EU nations, including Germany and France, are already training Ukrainians to use the modern artillery systems, missile launchers and air defences they are delivering to Kyiv.

But the EU has lagged behind in providing large-scale training to help the country's military face off against Russia's invading forces.

The United States, Canada and Britain have already been training thousands of troops.

The European training mission should become operational in November, even if the final details are still being hammered out.

An official said the plan is initially to provide basic training to 12,000 soldiers and specialised instruction to 2,800 more.

Ukraine's neighbour Poland is due to serve as the main hub for the mission. Germany is also set to be a key staging post for training.

Programmes currently run by individual member states are set to continue and could be incorporated in the EU mission later.

AFP, REUTERS