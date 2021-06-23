EU slaps sanctions on more Myanmar officials, state firms

LUXEMBOURG • The European Union on Monday imposed a third round of sanctions on Myanmar officials and state companies over the military coup that overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and sent the country tumbling into chaos.

The EU imposed an asset freeze and a travel ban on eight Myanmar officials, among them Home Affairs Minister Soe Htut who is responsible for the police force, and slapped sanctions on three companies that are state-owned or controlled by the military.

A fourth entity, the War Veterans Organisation, was also hit by the measures.

"By targeting the gems and timber sectors, these measures are aimed at restricting the junta's ability to profit from Myanmar's natural resources, while being crafted so as to avoid undue harm to the people of Myanmar," the EU said in a statement.

In total, EU sanctions now apply to 43 individuals and six entities. Britain added three Myanmar entities to its sanctions list on Monday.

More than 860 people have been killed by security forces since the Feb 1 coup and more than 4,500 have been jailed, according to an activist group.

The junta says the number is much lower.

Sanctions, diplomacy and the increasing violence did not have an obvious impact on the junta, which argues that the coup that ended 10 years of tentative democratic reforms will bring a "disciplined democracy".

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Moscow, Mr Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia's Security Council, and Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing committed to further strengthening security and other ties between the two countries.

General Min Aung Hlaing flew to the Russian capital on Sunday to attend a security conference this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that President Vladimir Putin would not be meeting the general, Interfax reported.

Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising Myanmar's military junta, which came to power in February's coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals.

Russia said it has a longstanding relationship with Myanmar.

It also said in March it was deeply concerned by the rising number of civilian deaths in Myanmar.

Defence ties between the two nations have grown in recent years, with Moscow providing army training and university scholarships to thousands of soldiers, as well as selling arms to a military blacklisted by several Western countries for alleged atrocities against civilians.

REUTERS