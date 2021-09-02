EU says 70% of its adult population is vaccinated

BRUSSELS • The European Commission has said that 70 per cent of adults in the European Union are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, hitting a target it set at the beginning of the year.

The announcement on Tuesday marks a milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU members, with some nations exceeding the 70 per cent goal, while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are left far behind.

"70 per cent of adults in EU are fully vaccinated. I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

In January, the Commission said that "by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70 per cent of the adult population".

This was interpreted as meaning that each of the 27 EU member states should hit that target by this month. Many - fearing they could not - criticised the Commission in internal meetings, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Cumulatively, the bloc has vaccinated 70 per cent of its adult population, which means that at least 255 million people have received either two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

The situation differs vastly between countries, however. Malta has fully vaccinated over 90 per cent of its adult population, data from the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control (ECDC), an EU agency, shows.

Ireland and Portugal have also immunised more than 80 per cent of their adult population, and France is above 70 per cent, according to ECDC figures, which are usually updated slightly later than information at the disposal of the European Commission.

In the east, Bulgaria has fully vaccinated just one-fifth of its adult population, and Romania about 30 per cent. Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia and Slovakia have immunised about half of those aged above 18.

"We must go further! We need more Europeans to vaccinate. And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too," said Ms von der Leyen in her tweet.

A Health Ministry official in France on Tuesday said the country aims to administer a third shot of a Covid-19 vaccine to some 18 million people by early next year.

Last week, France's top health advisory body recommended a booster shot for those aged 65 and over, and for those with existing medical conditions that put them at risk.

Government data shows that nearly 72 per cent of the total French population had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as at Monday.

A little more than 65 per cent had received two doses or one dose after having been diagnosed with Covid-19. There is no consensus among scientists and agencies on whether a third dose is necessary.

Last week, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said data on third shots was inconclusive.

He had previously said they should be halted and that the authorities should focus on delivering doses to poorer nations.

However, WHO Europe head Hans Kluge appeared to be more positive than the United Nations health body's past assessments, saying on Monday that booster shots were a way to keep the most vulnerable safe.

A fourth wave of infections is receding in France but the government is taking a cautious stance as schools prepare to reopen after the summer vacation. Vaccinations have picked up in recent months, and people now need a health pass or proof of vaccination to gain access to restaurants, bars, museums and sports venues.

