EU sanctions Hamas wings over sexual violence on Oct 7

EU countries on Friday put the military and special forces wings of Hamas and the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on the bloc's human rights sanctions list for their responsibility for widespread sexual and gender-based violence in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The EU countries said the Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades and the Nukhba Force were now subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban to the EU. The provision of funds to them, directly or indirectly, is now also prohibited. Hamas and Islamic Jihad were already designated as terrorist organisations by the EU. REUTERS

