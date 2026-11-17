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A woman receives a handful of rice at the Ecole Nationale Argentine Bellegarde, a school turned into a shelter for some of the more than 1.3 million Haitians who have been internally displaced due to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Patrice Noel/File Photo

Nov 16 - The European Union on Monday added four Haitian criminal gangs to its global human rights sanctions list for serious violations against children including killings, sexual violence and recruiting children as soldiers.

• The gangs sanctioned include 5 Segond, Gran Ravine, 400 Mawozo and Krazé Baryè, all accused of violence against children, sexual violence, killings and attacks on health infrastructure

• The EU is using the sanctions to prevent grave violations against children in armed conflict, namely: killing and maiming of children; recruitment or use of children as soldiers; sexual violence against children; abduction of children; attacks against schools or hospitals; and denial of humanitarian access for children

• The sanctioned entities face asset freezes and travel bans, and EU citizens and companies will not be allowed to make funds available to them

• In February this year, the United Nations reported there had been an “alarming increase” in the number of children being recruited into gangs in Haiti with “devastating consequences” for children, families and society as a whole

• Violence across the country resulted in over 1,160 deaths between July and September 2026, including multiple child fatalities, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti reported last week REUTERS