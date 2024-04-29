EU restricts visa provisions for Ethiopian nationals

FILE PHOTO: A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 05:55 PM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 05:25 PM

BRUSSELS - The European Union has decided to restrict its visa provisions for Ethiopian nationals due to a lack of co-operation from Ethiopia's government over repatriating those who stay illegally, the EU Council said on Monday.

The move comes as European governments try to tackle the problem of refugees leaving war-torn countries in Africa and aiming to enter Europe via perilous crossings over the Mediterranean Sea, often organised by criminal gangs.

"This decision follows an assessment by the Commission, which concludes that cooperation by Ethiopia in the field of readmission of its nationals illegally staying in the EU is insufficient," said the EU Council.

Earlier this month, European lawmakers approved a revamped migration system. The pro-EU political centre says this would reduce the number of migrants arriving without official documents, as it seeks to stem gains by the far right ahead of the bloc's parliamentary election in June. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top