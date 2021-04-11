EU regulators start review of J&J vaccine over cases of blood clots

BRUSSELS • The European Union's drug regulator has started a review to assess blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after immunisation with the J&J shot, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday.

The move turns the regulator's scrutiny onto a second Covid-19 shot, after AstraZeneca's vaccine was possibly linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder.

J&J is working with regulators to assess data on the rare clots, and "at present, no clear causal relationship has been established" with the vaccine, the company said in an e-mail statement.

One of the cases following J&J vaccinations happened during a clinical trial. At the time, the company said that it had found no evidence the vaccine was at fault.

Three others occurred in the United States, where the shot has been given to five million people.

Though J&J's vaccine is approved in the EU, its roll-out in the bloc is not expected to start until later this month.

Still, the EU is relying on the one-shot vaccine to boost its immunisation drive amid restrictions in some countries on the use of the AstraZeneca shot, which needs two doses.

Separately, the EU regulator said it does not yet have enough evidence to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Like the J&J and AstraZeneca shots, Sputnik uses an adenovirus - the cause of some common colds - to deliver the coronavirus antigen and generate an immune response.

Adenovirus technologies such as that used by AstraZeneca and others have been associated with clotting in other settings, so if this is the reason for the rare side effects observed with the AstraZeneca vaccine, shots from J&J, Sputnik and Chinese drugmaker CanSino Biologics would also be at risk, said Dr Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

Dr Peter Arlett, the head of analytics at EMA, said last Wednesday that the numbers of clot cases in people who took the J&J shot have been small so far compared with the total number of people getting the vaccine worldwide.

At that point, Dr Arlett said three clotting cases had been found, while some 4.5 million people had taken the J&J shot.

Meanwhile, new research has identified unusual antibodies that appear to have caused, in rare cases, serious and sometimes fatal blood clots in people who received the Covid-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca.

Exactly why the rare reactions to the vaccine occurred is still a mystery.

Scientific teams from Germany and Norway found that people who developed the clots after vaccination had produced antibodies that activated their platelets, a blood component involved in clotting.

The new reports add extensive details to what the researchers have already stated publicly about the blood disorder.

Younger people appear more susceptible than older ones, but researchers said no pre-existing health conditions are known to predispose people to the reaction.

That is worrisome, they added, because there is no way to tell if an individual is at high risk.

Reports of the clots have already led a number of countries to limit AstraZeneca's vaccine to older people, or to stop using it entirely.

These cases have dealt a crushing blow to global efforts to halt the pandemic, because the AstraZeneca shot - easy to store and relatively cheap - has been a mainstay of vaccination programmes in more than 100 countries.

