EU Parliament urges officials to skip Beijing Winter Olympics

STRASBOURG (France) • • European Union lawmakers have called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uighur Muslims.

The non-binding European Parliament resolution on Thursday passed with 578 votes in favour, 29 against and 73 abstentions. It was backed by the bloc's mainstream political groups, including the centre-right EPP group of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the centrists of France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Lawmakers called on the EU's institutions and member states "to decline invitations for government representatives and diplomats" to attend the 2022 Games unless the Chinese government "demonstrates a verifiable improvement in the human rights situation" in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uighur Region, Tibet and Inner Mongolia.

The resolution condemned "in the strongest terms" the closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid and the arrests of its staff by the Chinese authorities.

The acts were "yet another step by China in dismantling free society in Hong Kong and setting the definitive end of media freedom and freedom of expression", it said, adding that the Hong Kong security law had broken the trust between Europe and Beijing and "leads to a further erosion of Beijing's credibility on the international stage".

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) stressed "the need for the EU to take urgent and resolute action" and called on Brussels to draw up a fresh wave of sanctions against China.

The resolution said an earlier decision to block a EU-China investment deal stood as long as Chinese sanctions against MEPs and scholars were in place. The Parliament voted overwhelmingly in May to refuse consideration of the deal as long as sanctions were in place. China says the sanctions are a justified response after the EU imposed punitive measures against Chinese officials over allegations of human rights abuses.

Belgium's Parliament also passed a resolution on Thursday warning of a "serious risk of genocide" against China's Uighurs. The resolution aligned the Parliament with similar statements by the United States administration and some Western countries including Britain, Canada and the Netherlands.

It brought a sharp response from China. "We call on Belgium to immediately correct its error so as to avoid a deterioration in Sino-Belgian relations," said Chinese foreign ministry official Zhao Lijian.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE