EU is doubling Covax vaccine funding

BRUSSELS • The European Union has contributed an additional €500 million (S$805 million) to the World Health Organisation (WHO)-backed Covax programme to supply Covid-19 shots to emerging economies.

This doubled the bloc's contribution, the European Commission said yesterday.

The contribution consists of a €300 million grant and €200 million in guarantees by the European Fund for Sustainable Development plus (EFSD+) that will back a loan by the European Investment Bank, the commission said.

United Nations health agency WHO, along with the GAVI Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, are spearheading Covax, a global project to secure and distribute vaccines to poorer countries and to ensure shots do not go only to wealthy nations.

The project targets to deliver 1.3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 92 low-and middle-income countries by the end of this year, and the WHO has endorsed vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

"With this new financial boost, we want to make sure vaccines are soon delivered to low-and middle-income countries. Because we will only be safe if the whole world is safe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Group of Seven (G-7) virtual meeting.

The move comes as world powers look to ramp up support for poorer nations in the face of accusations that rich countries are hoarding vaccines against the coronavirus and leaving other parts of the globe behind.

United States President Joe Biden was to pledge US$4 billion (S$5.3 billion) in aid to Covax during the virtual meeting with the other leaders from the G-7 major industrial nations.

Mr Biden was expected to announce that the US would commit US$2 billion immediately to the programme and pledge another US$2 billion with conditions designed to spur contributions from other countries, said officials, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed that Western countries transfer 3 per cent to 5 per cent of their stock of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa.

Britain, meanwhile, was also expected to announce its commitment to the Covax programme during the G-7 call.

COURSE CORRECTION NEEDED Rich countries understandably hedged their bets on vaccines early in the pandemic, but with these bets paying off in spades, a massive course correction is needed if we are going to protect billions of people around the world. MS JENNY OTTENHOFF, advocacy group ONE Campaign's senior director for policy, on the excess vaccines secured by rich nations.

The push to bolster vaccine programmes in developing nations comes despite a slow start to the inoculation roll-out across the EU that has left the bloc lagging behind countries like the US, Britain and Israel.

Meanwhile, rich countries are on course to have over a billion more doses of Covid-19 vaccines than they need, leaving poorer nations scrambling for leftover supplies, a report by anti-poverty campaigners found yesterday.

In an analysis of current supply deals for Covid-19 vaccines, the ONE Campaign said wealthy countries, such as the US and Britain, should share the excess doses to "supercharge" a fully global response to the pandemic.

The advocacy group, which campaigns against poverty and preventable diseases, said a failure to do so would deny billions of people essential protection from the coronavirus and likely prolong the pandemic.

The report looked specifically at contracts with the five leading Covid-19 vaccine makers - Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

It found that, to date, the US, the EU, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan have already secured more than three billion doses - over a billion more than the 2.06 billion needed to give their entire populations two doses.

"This huge excess is the embodiment of vaccine nationalism," said Ms Jenny Ottenhoff, ONE Campaign's senior director for policy.

"Rich countries understandably hedged their bets on vaccines early in the pandemic, but with these bets paying off in spades, a massive course correction is needed if we are going to protect billions of people around the world," she added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG