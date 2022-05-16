EU drafts plan to buy Russian gas without breaking sanctions

BRUSSELS • The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin's demands over payment in roubles.

In new guidance on gas payments, the European Commission plans to say companies should clearly state that they consider their obligations fulfilled once they pay in euros or dollars, in line with existing contracts, according to people familiar with the matter.

The EU's executive arm told the governments that the guidance does not prevent firms from opening an account at Gazprombank and will allow them to purchase gas in accordance with EU sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the people added.

European companies have been scrambling for weeks to figure out how they can meet Moscow's demand and keep the crucial gas flowing without violating sanctions on Russia's central bank.

Mr Putin said on March 31 if payments are not made in roubles, gas exports would be halted. Europe depends heavily on Russian fuel to heat homes and power industry.

Initially, the EU had assessed that the payment mechanism demanded by Mr Putin handed Moscow total control of the process, breached contracts and - crucially - violated the bloc's sanctions.

On Friday, the commission told member states in a closed-door meeting that the updated guidance will clarify that firms can open an account in euros or dollars at Gazprombank as ordered by the Kremlin. But it stopped short of saying whether having an account in roubles - a step included in the Russian decree - was in line with EU regulations.

Previously, officials had indicated, though not in writing, that opening such an account would breach sanctions. The updated guidance, as presented to member states, fails to address this specific point, the people said.

Another key point in the guidance is that once European firms make a payment in euros or dollars and declare their obligation complete, no further action should be required of them from the Russian side with regards to the payment.

The clock is ticking because many companies have payment deadlines due later this month - and if they do not pay, the gas flows could be cut off.

Poland and Bulgaria have already had their supplies cut after failing to comply with Russia's requests.

