Energy crunch will drive up emissions but may spur green investment

The global scramble for coal, oil and gas supplies is a reminder not only of the world's deep dependency on fossil fuels but also its vulnerability to destabilising price shocks, and the huge climate and health risks from burning carbon-intensive energy.

Analysts say the crisis could lead to faster deployment of renewable energy investment, which the United Nations and the International Energy Agency (IEA) say is vital if the world is to have any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.