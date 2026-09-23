Embraer says GPS instability reports affecting some aircraft, including E2 jets

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Embraer said it was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with operators and the equipment manufacturer.

SAO PAULO – Brazilian plane-maker Embraer said on Sept 22 it has been notified of reports of GPS instability affecting certain aircraft types, including its E2 family.

Embraer said it was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with operators and the equipment manufacturer, while providing technical support to customers and taking the necessary steps to address the issue.

While the occurrence may affect airlines’ operational schedules, there is no impact on flight safety, the plane-maker added in a statement.

“The global E2 fleet is equipped with navigation systems and procedures that allow the aircraft to operate even under conditions of GPS instability,” Embraer said.

Brazilian carrier Azul said in a separate statement that instability has impacted the operation of its E2 fleet.

Azul said it was implementing operational measures that may result in adjustments to its route network and the schedules of certain flights. REUTERS