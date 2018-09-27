Elephant tusk DNA helps track poachers

Poachers are killing 40,000 elephants a year, and with a global elephant population of just 400,000, it doesn't take a mathematician to figure out that there is an urgent need to stop the killing.

But it's hard to catch poachers in the act. They operate over a wide area, move just a few elephant tusks at a time and once their ivory contraband reaches a major port, it can be easily hidden among other goods, said Dr Samuel Wasser, director of the Centre for Conservation Biology at the University of Washington.