Elephant tusk DNA helps track poachers

Dr Sam Wasser cuts an ivory sample for DNA analysis. Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said earlier this year it is working with US experts to track down the source of some 3,500kg of illegal ivory worth about US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) shipped from Nigeria.PHOTOS: AGRI-FOOD AND VETERINARY AUTHORITY
Some 3,500kg of illegal ivory was seized in Singapore in March after it was shipped from Nigeria, en route to Vietnam.PHOTOS: AGRI-FOOD AND VETERINARY AUTHORITY
Published
40 min ago

US scientists use genetic map of elephants to identify origin of confiscated ivory tusks

Poachers are killing 40,000 elephants a year, and with a global elephant population of just 400,000, it doesn't take a mathematician to figure out that there is an urgent need to stop the killing.

But it's hard to catch poachers in the act. They operate over a wide area, move just a few elephant tusks at a time and once their ivory contraband reaches a major port, it can be easily hidden among other goods, said Dr Samuel Wasser, director of the Centre for Conservation Biology at the University of Washington.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'Elephant tusk DNA helps track poachers'.
