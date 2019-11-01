Election blow for Johnson as minister quits

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a surprise blow to his election campaign on day one of the contest when senior Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan announced she was quitting politics.

Mrs Morgan, the culture secretary, said Members of Parliament had suffered "abuse" and that her family had faced pressure because of her role in public life. She said she would still support Mr Johnson in the Dec 12 election.

"The clear impact on my family and the other sacrifices involved in, and the abuse for, doing the job of a modern MP can only be justified if, ultimately, Parliament does what it is supposed to do," she said in a letter to her local Conservative Party chair that she posted on Twitter.

Mrs Morgan, 47, is the latest high-profile Tory to quit Parliament during one of the most divisive and bitter periods of recent British history.

Her resignation is a headache for Mr Johnson, who not only loses a woman from his top team, but also one of the few members of his Cabinet seen as a moderate on Brexit.

Mrs Morgan, a former education minister who worked in the Treasury and as chair of the Treasury Select Committee, will join former interior minister Amber Rudd and another former education minister, Ms Justine Greening, in not running in the election. Mr David Lidington, former de facto deputy prime minister, and former minister Alan Duncan are also stepping down while Mr Ken Clarke will retire from his position as Father of the House, the title given to the longest continuously sitting lawmaker.

Britain's tortured three-year divorce from the European Union - which has yet to be completed - has tested the country's constitutional conventions to the limit.

MPs have frequently been targeted with death threats on social media, ministers have required police escorts in public, and even the Prime Minister himself has been accused by an archbishop of stoking anger and division.

The Bill setting the date of an early election passed the House of Lords on Wednesday evening, meaning it needs now to only receive royal assent - a formality. While the official election campaign will not kick off until next week, Mr Johnson's arch-rival, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, kick-started his party's campaign yesterday with an attack on billionaires and on what he brands Britain's "corrupt system" that favours a "privileged few".

In a foretaste of the electoral battle to come, Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn traded blows in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson accused Mr Corbyn of plotting to ruin what should be a "glorious" year next year with another referendum on Brexit. He claimed Mr Corbyn would deliver an "economic catastrophe" for Britain, and outlined his own priorities of delivering Brexit and supporting the police service, health and the economy.

JOINING THE EXODUS The clear impact on my family and the other sacrifices involved in, and the abuse for, doing the job of a modern MP can only be justified if, ultimately, Parliament does what it is supposed to do. MRS NICKY MORGAN , in a letter to her local Conservative Party chair that she posted on Twitter. The senior Cabinet minister announced she is quitting politics.

Mr Corbyn hit back, attacking Mr Johnson's record on the country's beloved National Health Service, accusing him of cutting funds for the institution and planning to privatise it by offering it up in a future trade deal.

The Prime Minister called for the poll on Dec 12 to break the deadlock over the country's departure from the EU. He has no majority in Parliament and, like his predecessor Theresa May, has failed to get a Brexit deal ratified in the House of Commons.

If he wins a majority, Mr Johnson says he will be able to deliver the deal he negotiated with the EU and turn the country's focus towards his domestic agenda. But there is a risk of his gamble backfiring and the Labour Party regaining power for the first time since 2010.

To win seats, Mr Johnson needs to maintain the party's appeal to pro-European moderates while appealing to Brexit-supporting voters in the Midlands and northern England who have traditionally voted Labour. That wider appeal is at risk as a number of key moderates, including Mrs Morgan, leave Parliament.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS