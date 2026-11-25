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Nov 25 - Brazilian park rangers in the remote state of Amapa have rescued a 74-year-old Alzheimer's patient who had been missing in the Amazon rainforest for 11 days.

Janarino Ferreira dos Santos survived by eating fruit and drinking from natural water sources in a region that is home to caimans and venomous snakes, the rangers said.

Firefighters were wrapping up their search operation when rangers launched their own hunt and located him on November 20, said Nerivan da Silva da Conceicao, president of the Amapa Tamanduai Park Ranger Corporation.

“I am certain that it was only God who kept him alive throughout these past few days,” Conceicao said in a video shared with local media.

Ranger Herbeson Santos told local media that the search party was walking in single file through the jungle when they found him. "I looked to my right about 30 meters away and spotted him – I was left speechless. I didn’t even know how to alert the others,” he said.

“We took off running toward him, fearing he might bolt, and when we reached him, we found him alive."

The rescuers fashioned a stretcher out of trees and vegetation to carry Santos to safety, they said, adding that carrying him out of the forest was a perilous job.

"It's part of the jungle and also in the swampy area, in the field where there are many water buffaloes and, if you step badly, a foot or a leg can break," said ranger Aniel Cardoso.

Santos was recovering in hospital on Wednesday, where he was expected to remain for three more days, Conceicao said. REUTERS