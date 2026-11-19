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SAN SALVADOR, Nov 19 - El Salvador's Nayib Bukele was expected to register his candidacy on Thursday to seek an unprecedented third term as president in February elections, which he is expected to win, even as critics have raised concerns that his authority is unchecked.

The ruling Nuevas Ideas party has scrapped term limits, a move the opposition and rights groups say will allow Bukele to consolidate power indefinitely without institutional checks and balances, accusations the government rejects.

Bukele, 45, who is expected to run alongside Vice President Felix Ulloa for a third consecutive term, secured his party's nomination in July. Candidates must register by Thursday.

After overseeing an aggressive crackdown on organized crime, he is the clear favorite to win the presidential vote, with 55% to 70% support, according to polls that also show his party well ahead of opposition parties that are polling in single digits.

Bukele would face four opposition candidates, including Maytee Iraheta of the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and Rafael Aguirre of the left-wing Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN).

While rights groups say Bukele's policies, including a state of emergency imposed in 2022, have harmed due process and innocent lives, the government has dismissed accusations of authoritarianism and said it is prioritizing victims of violence, not gang members.

El Salvador's security crackdown has also boosted Bukele's popularity in the region, with other governments seeking to replicate its model.

In October, El Salvador sent more than 2,000 troops to fight armed gangs in Haiti, in a rare foreign intervention after four Salvadoran members of a UN-backed force went missing. Some analysts said the move, welcomed by Haiti, sought to export Bukele's model regionally.

INCREASING POWER

A former publicist, Bukele was expelled from the FMLN in 2017 and came to power in 2019, ending three decades of rule by ARENA and FMLN.

Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled that sitting presidents could seek reelection, in a break from the Central American nation's past.

Bukele's subsequent landslide election victory in 2024 also handed his party control of Congress, which in 2025 approved a constitutional amendment allowing indefinite presidential reelections.

The amendment also extended leaders' terms to six years, abolished second-round votes and rescheduled the presidential election to February 2027 to coincide with the legislative and municipal elections.

The two main opposition parties have questioned the mass arrests, promised to repeal the state of emergency and denounced what they allege are arbitrary arrests – claims the government rejects.

Nuevas Ideas, which holds 54 of the 60 seats in Congress, has said it will also field candidates in the remaining districts, three of which are held by its allies and three by the opposition. REUTERS