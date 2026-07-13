El Salvador president's party nominates Bukele to seek third term

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FILE PHOTO: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during an inaugural ceremony of the Attorney General's Office's new building in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

EL SALVADOR, July 13 - El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has secured the nomination of his ruling Nuevas Ideas party for the 2027 presidential election, the party said late on Sunday, following legal changes that cleared the way for his seeking a third term.

• Nuevas Ideas nominated Bukele, a former publicist, after he ran unopposed in the party's primary.

• Bukele and Vice President Felix Ulloa will seek a third term in next February's general election.

• In July 2025, the ruling party's allies in Congress dismantled previous constitutional safeguards and approved new measures that allow indefinite presidential reelection.

• Lawmakers approved a constitutional amendment allowing him to run again for a new six-year term.

• Bukele, 44, maintains high approval ratings in El Salvador, largely helped by a state of emergency crack-down on crime launched in 2022.

• In the February election, Bukele is expected to face a candidate for the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN). Bukele was expelled from the FMLN in 2017. REUTERS