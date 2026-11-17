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El Nino watch: The impacts around the world this week

Cracked soil in an Indonesian village that have re-emerged after the water levels in a nearby reservoir dropped amid the El Nino-driven prolonged drought.

PARIS – From a state of emergency in the Brazilian Amazon to wildfires in Indonesia and global food security fears, the exceptionally strong El Nino in 2026 continues wreaking havoc.

Here are some of the effects this week of the weather phenomenon, which warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns, on top of man-made global warming.

The current El Nino, forecast to be the most powerful on record, is expected to peak in December.

But the human impact of its associated extreme temperatures, floods and droughts is set to last into 2027 and beyond.

State of emergency in Brazil

The Brazilian state of Para, which is experiencing a severe drought, declared a state of emergency on Nov 12 because of hundreds of forest fires in the Amazon basin.

Since the start of November, the northern state has recorded more than 5,000 fires – almost as many as during the entire month of November 2025, according to official data.

The emergency measure bans the use of burning to clear land for pasture in the Amazon, which is the largest tropical rainforest in the world and is essential to slowing global warming.

In early November, Peru declared a state of emergency because more than nine million people face the danger of floods and landslides linked to El Nino.

Coast cocoa production

Cocoa production in Ivory Coast, the world’s leading producer, could fall by up to a quarter because of the El Nino in 2026 , meteorologists said.

A water deficit and high temperatures may cut cocoa production “in the order of 21% to 25%”, the national meteorological agency said.

It estimated El Nino would lead to a 10% to 27% drop in rainfall, higher temperatures and a longer dry season in the west African country.

This could shrivel young pods prematurely and cause trees to lose their leaves, resulting in “a colossal loss of income for growers” and a decline in the country’s export revenues, it warned.

What weather science says

Wildfires that consumed vast swathes of Indonesia in 2026 were driven largely by El Nino, fuelled by climate change and decades of natural landscape destruction, researchers said on Nov 13.

El Nino was largely to blame for an extreme lack of rainfall in the South-east Asian archipelago from July to October, according to a report by scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group.

Climate change, primarily from humans burning fossil fuels, “made these atmospheric conditions about three times more likely as well as more intense”, they said.

The researchers said cutting down forests and draining peatland for farmland were major contributors to the fire disaster, along with mining and logging.

Forest fires in Indonesia have burnt through nearly 2.9 million ha – an area 18 times the size of London – so far in 2026, satellite imagery monitor Nusantara Atlas said on Nov 11 .

US$36 billion now or US$73 billion later

Acting now to counter the devastating effects of El Nino will cost half as much as waiting, the head of the United Nations Development Programme said on Nov 13 .

“The needs to hedge the impact of El Nino are US$36 billion ( S$46.44 billion ) if you do it now,” said Alexander De Croo. “If you don’t do it, the cost will be US$73 billion.”

De Croo was speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations climate negotiations in Turkey.

One of the most contentious questions at the summit is how to finance action in countries most vulnerable to El Nino and climate change – thus saving lives, crops and infrastructure.

“Not acting is the most expensive climate policy that you could have,” De Croo warned.

Food security

Droughts and floods caused by 2026’s El Nino are likely to hit hardest in many countries already struggling with severe food insecurity, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.

More than half of the 22 highest-risk countries are in Africa. Others are spread across Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The greatest concern arises when climatic shocks interact with existing vulnerabilities,” FAO chief economist Maximo Torero told AFP this week.

“In countries already facing conflict, economic crises, high levels of debt or limited access to agricultural inputs, El Nino can further weaken food systems,” he said.

“As a result, more people may experience acute food insecurity – not only because less food is produced but also because their capacity to access food deteriorates.”

Torero said it was essential to anticipate the impacts of El Nino to protect crops, livestock and access to water, so that food prices did not skyrocket. AFP