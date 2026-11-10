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Eight people killed in Kenya's northeast in suspected al Shabaab attack

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NAIROBI, Nov 10 - Eight people – two police reservists, five construction workers and a driver – were killed in northeast Kenya on Tuesday in an attack by suspected al Shabaab militants near the Somali border, police and a senior regional official said.

• A report from a local police station said the ambush happened about 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) in Mandera county in the northeast, in an area where a road is being built

• Regional official John Odhiambo Otieno said the armed assailants were believed to have crossed the nearby border from Somalia

• Investigations were under way to identify the attackers, Otieno added

• Al Shabaab, which controls large swathes of Somalia, frequently carries out cross-border attacks on Kenyan military and civilian targets

• Security analysts say the assaults are aimed at pressuring Kenya into withdrawing its troops from peacekeeping missions in Somalia REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.