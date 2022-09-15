Egypt agrees to be dialogue partner in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

CAIRO - Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the Uzbek capital Tashkent to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a dialogue partner, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming and Egypt's Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Hamdi Sanad Loza, ahead of the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Uzbekistan.

The SCO's permanent members are China, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Egypt's accession to the organisation as a dialogue partner is an important step towards strengthening cooperation with group members in a number of fields such as trade, investment, energy, transportation and tourism, the Egyptian deputy foreign minister said during his meeting with Zhang, according to the statement.

He added that it is also a step towards "supporting regional security and stability." Zhang welcomed Egypt as a dialogue partner, expressing the organization's aspiration for fruitful cooperation with Egypt in the coming stage.

XINHUA