Ecuador police destroy over 20 metric tons of cocaine

Ecuadorean authorities move drug packages, as part of the more than 20 tons of seized drugs to be destroyed at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador January 25, 2024. Secretaria General de Comunicacion de la Presidencia del Ecuador (SEGCOM)/Handout via REUTERS
Ecuadorean authorities place drug packages in a container, as part of the more than 20 tons of seized drugs to be destroyed at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador January 25, 2024. Secretaria General de Comunicacion de la Presidencia del Ecuador (SEGCOM)/Handout via REUTERS
Ecuadorean authorities place drug packages in a conveyor belt, as part of the more than 20 tons of seized drugs to be destroyed at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador January 25, 2024. Secretaria General de Comunicacion de la Presidencia del Ecuador (SEGCOM)/Handout via REUTERS
Ecuadorean authorities place drug packages in a conveyor belt, as part of the more than 20 tons of seized drugs to be destroyed at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador January 25, 2024. Secretaria General de Comunicacion de la Presidencia del Ecuador (SEGCOM)/Handout via REUTERS
Ecuadorean authorities arrange drug packages, as part of the more than 20 tons of seized drugs to be destroyed at an undisclosed location, in Ecuador January 25, 2024. Secretaria General de Comunicacion de la Presidencia del Ecuador (SEGCOM)/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

QUITO - Ecuadorean Police on Thursday destroyed some 21.5 metric tons of cocaine which they seized over the weekend as part of a military offensive declared by the government to combat organized crime.

The drugs were found on Sunday stored in hundreds of blocks in storage space built under a pig farm located in the city of Vinces, officials said. One person was arrested at the scene.

Authorities used a technique known as encapsulation to destroy the drug, pulverizing the seized blocks with waste before mixing the resulting fine powder with cement, sand and glass.

The method prevents cocaine from contaminating the environment or being recovered, authorities say. REUTERS

