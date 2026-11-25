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Ecuador minister says talks with US focused on reviewing operations in the country

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa shake hands during a meeting in Quito, Ecuador, November 19, 2026. Presidencia de Ecuador/Handout via REUTERS

QUITO, Nov 25 - A conversation last week with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth focused on reviewing operations in Ecuador, determining next steps and identifying what the country requires for specific operations, Ecuador's interior minister, John Reimberg, said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Reimberg described the talks as productive and said Ecuador has an "established action plan" with the United States.

"Some would like to see these relationships, which have yielded so many positive results, damaged," he added.

His comments came after the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the US government had paused joint military operations with the South American country while Washington investigates a lethal operation carried out by Ecuadorean forces.

President Daniel Noboa said in March that Ecuador would conduct joint operations with the United States and other allies, describing the effort as "a new phase" in the fight against narco-terrorism and illegal mining. REUTERS