Ecuador judge rules suspect is person of interest over storming of TV station

Members of security forces walk outside local TV station TC following Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa's visit a after hooded and armed people took over the studio during a live broadcast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 07:00 AM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 06:20 AM

QUITO - A judge in Ecuador on Wednesday authorized the inclusion of an alleged gang leader as a person of interest in the investigation into the violent storming of a television station last month, the attorney general's office said.

Heavily armed gunmen took over a studio at public broadcaster TC during a live broadcast in January, part of a wave of violence that pushed President Daniel Noboa to declare 22 criminal groups terrorists and military targets."A judge of the judicial unit for crimes related to corruption ... issues a new preventive detention order against Willian Joffre A. B., this time for the crime of terrorism," the attorney general's office said in a message on X.

Ecuadorean authorities do not include surnames when naming suspects in active criminal cases.

The man is the leader of a criminal group, according to the attorney general's office and is already being held on other charges.

He was named a person of interest in the TC case in addition to 13 other people - including two minors - whom police detained when they retook control of the TV station.

Ecuadorean media report the man is the leader of a gang called Los Tiguerones, which is one of the 22 gangs Noboa designated as terrorists.

According to local media, the gang is responsible for drug trafficking and extortion in Ecuador's coastal provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top