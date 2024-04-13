Court says Ecuador ex-VP Glas must stay in jail despite illegal arrest

FILE PHOTO: Ecuador's Vice President Jorge Glas talks during an interview with Reuters at the Government Palace in Quito, Ecuador, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia/File Photo
Judge Monica Heredia speaks during a court meeting to rule on a habeas corpus request from Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas, who is seeking to be released from prison after his detention during an armed raid on Mexico's embassy where he had sought and been granted political asylum in Mexico, in Quito, Ecuador April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Karen Toro
Ecuador's former Vice President Jorge Glas, who is seeking to be released from prison after his detention during an armed raid on Mexico's embassy where he had sought and been granted political asylum in Mexico, is seen on a screen as he remotely attends a court meeting to rule on a habeas corpus request, in Quito, Ecuador April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Karen Toro
Updated
Apr 13, 2024, 06:41 AM
Published
Apr 13, 2024, 05:26 AM

QUITO - A tribunal in Ecuador on Friday ruled the dramatic arrest of former vice president Jorge Glas last week was illegal, but said he must remain in jail due to his previous convictions, a ruling Glas' lawyer said his team will appeal.

Glas, twice convicted of corruption and now facing fresh charges, was arrested a week ago during a raid by police on Mexico's Quito embassy, where he had been living since December.

The arrest crowned a period of rising diplomatic tension between Ecuador and Mexico, though each country's government has since said it is open to repairing relations.

Glas' defense team had argued the three-judge tribunal should declare his capture at the embassy illegal and set him free, adding Ecuador's government violated his human rights and international law by authorizing security forces to enter a diplomatic mission.

The tribunal confirmed the arrest "was illegal and arbitrary," said Judge Monica Heredia, but added that due to the existence of previous convictions "this tribunal cannot modify the (jail) sentence."

Glas' lawyer Sonia Vera thanked the international community in a message on X, saying the support was vital for reaching the verdict that the arrest was illegal.

"However, Jorge is still detained," she said. "We'll appeal until he is free." REUTERS

