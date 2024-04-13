Court says Ecuador ex-VP Glas must stay in jail despite illegal arrest

QUITO - A tribunal in Ecuador on Friday ruled the dramatic arrest of former vice president Jorge Glas last week was illegal, but said he must remain in jail due to his previous convictions, a ruling Glas' lawyer said his team will appeal.

Glas, twice convicted of corruption and now facing fresh charges, was arrested a week ago during a raid by police on Mexico's Quito embassy, where he had been living since December.

The arrest crowned a period of rising diplomatic tension between Ecuador and Mexico, though each country's government has since said it is open to repairing relations.

Glas' defense team had argued the three-judge tribunal should declare his capture at the embassy illegal and set him free, adding Ecuador's government violated his human rights and international law by authorizing security forces to enter a diplomatic mission.

The tribunal confirmed the arrest "was illegal and arbitrary," said Judge Monica Heredia, but added that due to the existence of previous convictions "this tribunal cannot modify the (jail) sentence."

Glas' lawyer Sonia Vera thanked the international community in a message on X, saying the support was vital for reaching the verdict that the arrest was illegal.

"However, Jorge is still detained," she said. "We'll appeal until he is free." REUTERS