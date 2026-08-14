Ebola outbreak spreads to sixth Democratic Republic of Congo province

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The latest report said that the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has increased to 4,665, including 2,184 deaths.

DAKAR, Senegal – The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to a sixth province, Bas-Uele, located in the north-east of the country, the Communications Ministry said on Aug 14 , officially confirming a case discovered earlier.

The health authorities have identified a person who has died from Ebola in the provincial capital Buta, an official from the National Institute for Biomedical Research told Reuters on Aug 13 .

Bas-Uele was not previously affected by the virus. The new case raised fears that people who have been in contact with the patient may have also been infected.

Delayed detection, conflict and strained health services have helped the virus spread more rapidly than in previous outbreaks.

The latest report, published on the ministry’s X account, said that the number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has increased to 4,665, including 2,184 deaths. REUTERS