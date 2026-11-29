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Congo’s 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 and is caused by the Bundibugyo species of the disease.

The Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 6,000 people, government data showed on Nov 28 , as the deadly disease continues to outpace containment efforts.

Congo’s 17th Ebola outbreak, the worst in the country’s history, was declared on May 15 and is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Government figures showed on Nov 28 that the death toll had risen to 6,025, and confirmed cases had reached 12,254 across eight provinces.

The ongoing outbreak in Congo is dwarfed only by the 2014-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Official data shows it has been spreading and killing twice as quickly. Health experts cite chronic funding shortages, mistrust of health facilities and rampant insecurity as major obstacles to containing the outbreak.

The World Health Organization earlier in November said several health workers were trapped inside a hospital for three days amid fierce fighting in the north-eastern province of Ituri.

Many patients die before reaching care

The current outbreak’s fatality ratio remains high at 49%, as many patients arrive at health facilities late or avoid seeking care altogether.

More than 60% of deaths continue to happen outside treatment centres, according to data presented by Africa CDC earlier in November.

Deaths in the community are particularly concerning because they indicate patients were not isolated properly and may have infected others before dying.

A Reuters analysis of satellite imagery found the official death toll may be largely underestimated in two of Congo’s hardest-hit areas. REUTERS