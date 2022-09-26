Ebola deaths double with outbreak spreading in central Uganda

KAMPALA - An outbreak of Ebola in Uganda has spread to two new districts as the death toll doubled from Friday.

Two new districts reported cases of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the viral haemorrhagic illness after it was first detected in the central Mubende district on Sept 20.

At least 34 people have contracted the disease and 21 have died, the Kampala-based Ministry of Health said on Twitter late on Sunday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) dispatched a team to the East African country to help respond to the outbreak.

While there isn't a cure for the disease, early detection of cases and treatment of symptoms greatly increases chances of survival, according to the WHO.

A vaccine that is highly effective against the Ebola-Zaire strain doesn't provide cross protection against the Ebola-Sudan strain, the WHO said. BLOOMBERG