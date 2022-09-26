Ebola deaths double with outbreak spreading in central Uganda

An Ebola treatment isolation unit at the Mubende regional referral hospital in Uganda on Sept 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
18 min ago

KAMPALA - An outbreak of Ebola in Uganda has spread to two new districts as the death toll doubled from Friday.

Two new districts reported cases of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the viral haemorrhagic illness after it was first detected in the central Mubende district on Sept 20.

At least 34 people have contracted the disease and 21 have died, the Kampala-based Ministry of Health said on Twitter late on Sunday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) dispatched a team to the East African country to help respond to the outbreak.

While there isn't a cure for the disease, early detection of cases and treatment of symptoms greatly increases chances of survival, according to the WHO.

A vaccine that is highly effective against the Ebola-Zaire strain doesn't provide cross protection against the Ebola-Sudan strain, the WHO said. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Congo declares new Ebola outbreak after man dies; investigation started, says WHO
Ebola fatalities in Congo raise concerns over more virulent strain

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top