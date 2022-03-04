Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Veracruz, alarms sound in Mexico City

People stand outside their houses after a quake alert in Mexico City, on March 3, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) - An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was reported in Veracruz, Mexico on Thursday (March 3), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, and alarms sounded throughout Mexico City.

The earthquake warning alarm was briefly activated throughout the capital, while tremors were also felt by a Reuters witness in nearby Tlaxcala state.

Mexico's National Seismological Service said it was a quake of 5.7 magnitude that hit the Isla municipality of Veracruz.

A regular morning news conference for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was briefly evacuated amid the alarms.

Later, Lopez Obrador resumed the conference, saying there had not been reports of serious damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said some buildings in the capital were evacuated according to protocol, and the metro train system was restarting operations.

