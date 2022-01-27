Early research suggests Merck cancer medicine may target dormant HIV

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Researchers studying Merck's cancer medicine Keytruda for HIV patients who also have cancer say the immunotherapy may help displace the virus from human immune cells, offering an intriguing area of study for treatment of chronic HIV infection.

Antiretroviral treatments now allow many HIV patients to lead normal lives, but they do not completely remove the virus from the body. Remaining reservoirs of virus mean patients are never truly cured of the infection.

Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, is a monoclonal antibody designed to help the body's own immune system fend off cancer by blocking a protein known as Programmed Death receptor (PD-1) used by tumours to evade disease-fighting cells.

Such medicines work by releasing molecular brakes, or checkpoints, that tumours use to avoid the body's immune system, allowing immune cells to recognise and attack cancer cells the same way they fight infections caused by bacteria or viruses.

An international research collaboration said it has found evidence that pembrolizumab can reverse HIV latency - the ability of the virus to "hide" inside cells of people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy.

The study, published on Wednesday (Jan 26) in Science Translational Medicine, enrolled 32 people with both cancer and HIV through the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre in Seattle. The participants were also being treated with effective antiviral medicines for HIV.

"Pembrolizumab was able to perturb the HIV reservoir," Professor Sharon Lewin, director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia, said in a statement.

Her group looked at blood samples collected from study participants before and after treatment with pembrolizumab.

Prof Lewin said work will continue on the samples to understand how pembrolizumab modifies the immune response to HIV. She said researchers hope it will "rev up the immune system to kill the HIV-infected cells in the way it does with cancer".