Duterte extends sweeping Philippine lockdown

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a sweeping, month-long lockdown of the northern third of the Philippines, home to half the country's population, as experts have yet to ascertain the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a news briefing yesterday that Mr Duterte had approved a recommendation by a coronavirus task force to extend the "enhanced community quarantine" till April 30.

Mr Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon, home to about 60 million and where the capital Manila is located, on lockdown on March 16, and enforced some of the strictest measures in place in Asia, including curfews, checkpoints, work stoppage and a halt to mass public transport.

"We will most likely see the effect of the enhanced community quarantine in mid-April... That is why we are asking for an extension till April 30, so we can measure the full effect of the... (quarantine)," Mr Nograles, the task force's spokesman, told reporters.

"We can't say yet if we've reached the peak, (the viral spread) slowed down or decelerated," he said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has surged in the past three weeks. From 187 on March 17, there are now 3,660 cases as of Monday.

Mr Nograles said health officials would have to be testing from 13,000 to 20,000 suspected cases a day to determine if the lockdown, which had resulted in massive job losses and crippled the economy, could be eased.

Test results would also have to come out quicker - within 24 hours - and virus carriers would have to be isolated faster, he said.

"If we can do all these things, experts are saying we can push the peak here in the Philippines to as late as 2021. By that time, we are hoping there will already be a vaccine available," he said.

Luzon generates about 70 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The government's economic planning agency has warned that at least a million workers could lose their jobs because of the lockdown.

The Asian Development Bank estimated that the country's GDP growth could plunge to 2 per cent this year from last year's 5.9 per cent. Cargo has been piling up unclaimed at Manila's port.