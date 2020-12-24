Drugmakers expect vaccines to work against virus variant

ZURICH/FRANKFURT • At least four drugmakers expect their Covid-19 vaccines to be effective against the new fast-spreading variant of the virus that is raging in Britain and are performing tests that should provide confirmation in a few weeks.

Dr Ugur Sahin, chief executive of Germany's BioNTech which, with its partner Pfizer, took less than a year to get a vaccine approved, said on Tuesday that he expects its messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine to still work well.

Moderna, Germany's CureVac and British drugmaker AstraZeneca also believe their shots will work against the new threat that has sown chaos in Britain, prompting a wave of travel bans that are disrupting trade with Europe and threatening to further isolate the island country.

"Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine can also deal with this virus variant," Dr Sahin said on a call with reporters.

He said it will take another two weeks or so of study and data collection to get a definitive answer.

"The vaccine contains more than 1,270 amino acids, and only nine of them are changed (in the mutated virus). That means that 99 per cent of the protein is still the same."

The mutation known as the B.1.1.7 lineage may be up to 70 per cent more infectious and more of a concern for children.

In the event that the variant presents vaccine developers with an unexpected challenge, an advantage of mRNA is that scientists can quickly re-engineer genetic material in the shot to match that of the mutated protein, whereas modifying traditional vaccines would require extra steps.

"In principle, the beauty of the mRNA technology is we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation," Dr Sahin said.

"We could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks. Of course, this is not only a technical question. We have to deal with how regulators... would see that."

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and CureVac all developed mRNA vaccines, while AstraZeneca has a more traditional vaccine that uses an adenovirus found in chimpanzees to deliver genetic material from the coronavirus to spur an immune response.

CureVac started late-stage clinical trials on its vaccine candidate last week and is constantly reviewing variants, which the company said are common as viruses spread.

Britain's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said last Saturday that vaccines appeared to be adequate in generating an immune response to the variant of the coronavirus.

Inoculations have begun in Britain and the United States, with shipments also going to Canada, Israel and Mexico.

European Union countries have said shots will start days after Christmas, while Switzerland and Qatar authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the weekend.

Even so, Dr Sahin predicted that the "new normal" would see society dealing with sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks for the next decade, with multiple vaccines helping to avoid business shutdowns and overloaded hospitals.

"This winter, we will not have an impact on the infection numbers, but we must have an impact so that the next winter will be the new normal," he said.

More than 100 other vaccine candidates are in the works, with trial data on several expected soon.

Vaccine experts say multiple shots will be needed to provide enough doses to inoculate the world, from rich to poor.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations expects up to 10 vaccines to have won approval by the middle of next year, including those from CureVac and US companies Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

Yet, huge challenges remain, including ramping up production.

Pfizer expects to produce just 50 million shots for this year, half its original goal, covering 25 million people with its two-dose regimen.

Moderna has pledged 20 million US inoculations this year, covering 10 million people.

Manufacturing will accelerate next year, with combined production potentially topping 1.8 billion doses.

Other companies' trajectories are similar, but supplies will not come fast enough for a world hungry for vaccines.

"There just aren't going to be enough vaccines to go around for a long time... maybe well into 2022," said Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

