Drug-resistant infections putting modern medicine at risk, WHO warns

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The WHO estimates that antimicrobial resistance could cause some 39 million deaths between now and 2050.

GENEVA – The spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is threatening modern medicine despite progress in combating drug-resistant bacteria, senior World Health Organization (WHO) officials warned on Nov 16.

WHO officials said countries have expanded efforts to tackle AMR, but warned that progress in prevention, diagnosis and the appropriate use of antibiotics remains too slow to meet global targets.

Bacteria have long evolved resistance to medicines designed to kill them.

The widespread use of antibiotics in human health, animal husbandry and food production has accelerated the problem, making AMR one of the leading causes of infectious-disease deaths worldwide.

“Antimicrobial resistance is widespread and threatening the future of modern medicine,” said Jean-Pierre Nyemazi, interim head of antimicrobial resistance at the WHO.

“Unlike Covid-19, which was very visible, drug-resistant infections have been taking people’s lives for years without us noticing it and raising the alarm as we should,” said Nyemazi.

In 2021 alone, AMR was directly responsible for more than one million deaths and linked to some 4.7 million others, said the agency.

A WHO investigation in 183 countries into the progress of the fight against antimicrobial resistance in 2026 revealed that nearly nine countries in 10 had a national action plan against the phenomenon. In 2017, the figure was only around four in 10.

But only 42 countries – less than one in five – said they had a plan that was financed, implemented and monitored, said Pravasha Prakash, an AMR technical officer with the global health agency.

“Countries are moving forward in every step, but progress still needs to be speeded up to reach the 2030 targets,” she added.

Poor access to diagnostics

One of the main weaknesses remains access to diagnostics. Only 36% of countries had a national reference laboratory capable of testing for resistance in all bacteria and fungi monitored by the WHO, well short of the 80% target set for 2030.

“Without testing, clinicians must treat without knowing the cause of infection or which antibiotic will work,” said Sylvia Bertagnolo, head of surveillance for AMR at the WHO.

The latest global surveillance data show that in 2023, one in every six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections flagged to the WHO was resistant to antibiotics used to treat it.

As a result, the WHO has announced the release of two new tools designed to help countries strengthen their diagnostic capacities.

The first defines the tests that should be available at every level of the healthcare system, from primary care centres to referral hospitals.

The second compiles 73 laboratory procedures, from sample collection to the identification of pathogens and antibiotic susceptibility testing.

The WHO has estimated that AMR could cause some 39 million deaths between now and 2050.

There needed to be improved use of existing antibiotics, at a time when the development of new treatments is failing to keep pace with the rise of resistance, it said.

Infection prevention, vaccination, improved access to water and sanitation, and the appropriate use of antimicrobials are the main levers to combat the issue, it added. AFP