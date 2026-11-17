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Drones account for nearly three-quarters of Sudan war deaths this year, UN says

Rubble left after fires at Alneam market after a drone strike on a market in the disputed Abyei region along the border between South Sudan and Sudan, October 20, 2026. Obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA, Nov 17 - The UN human rights office said on Tuesday it had confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan's civil war so far this year, with drone strikes accounting for nearly three-quarters of the toll and emerging as the conflict's "defining feature".

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned the "brazen disregard for the laws of war" by the warring parties which he said may amount to war crimes.

Sudan's army has been fighting the Rapid Support Forces in a civil war since April 2023 and both sides have stepped up drone strikes in recent months.

"The increased use of ...drones emerged as one of the defining features of the conflict in the Sudan, enabling parties to extend their reach far beyond areas of territorial control and front lines," said the UN report covering the January-June period.

Since then, the UN-verified toll has risen to 2,230 of whom over 1,630 were killed by drones, according to a UN statement released alongside the report, adding that the true scale of loss was likely higher.

As well as those killed directly by the fighting, drones are increasingly targeting facilities that ensure human survival such as water sources and power supplies, the UN statement said. REUTERS